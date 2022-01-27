“The largest tourism business in the Keys is offering $15.50 an hour. At that wage, it would take 70% of your income to afford a modest apartment. No wonder this company is pushing so hard for affordable housing. Why pay more when employees are housed by the taxpayers?”
“Abandon public land? Surprises with the 3.2? Disparaging comments about deed-restricted workforce housing in Key West are despicable. Why don’t some of you -people start filling our lower income jobs? Not everyone can pay $35 an hour, and we don’t exactly have suburbs here.”
“They successfully got rid of the cruise ships, now they want to get rid of the airplanes. Give an inch, and take a mile.”
“I don’t know if our state senator is corrupt or just plain stupid. She was handed a seagrass bill from a lobbyist. She has no understanding what is in the bill or what is does. I urge our local radio and print media to grill her to explain her actions.”
“John Kerry and Al Gore use carbon credits to justify their private jets and no one seems the least bit bothered. But when Rep. Rodriquez proposes seagrass credits as impact alleviation for certain projects, she is attacked from all sides. It’s just the usual woke hypocrisy.”
“Explain why I should get vax when I have never gotten any flu shot in my entire 85 years. You’re trying to live in sterile world; if you’re old, afraid, have health issues, stay in and get medical help, one-shot government mandates never work. It’s just politics.”
“For once and for all time, can we finally agree that unvaccinated people are no larger a risk to the general population as vaccinated. Everyone catches the variant and spreads it at exactly the same rate. That’s proven.”
“Total insurance injustice, rezoning and huge rate hikes on real property. That is pure greed.”