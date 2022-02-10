“The airport is a hot mess. A plane lands at 4 and can’t be deplaned until 4:40. Delays outgoing flight. Then private plane blocks the way to the runway because of a flat tire and needs a tow. Everybody that does that has gone home. No way to get around, another hour delay.”
“Recently a complainer wrote ‘MYOB’ as to whether the governor had a booster shot. DeSantis contends that asymptomatic citizens should not to be tested, promotes ivermectin and seeks more money for Regeneron, a drug that has no value in dealing with Omicron. MYOB? This is my, and every other citizen’s, business.”
“I have lived here 40 years, and I checked Google maps, but still don’t know where the Duval Mall is.”
“I think the Conch Republic is secretly creating an air force for itself. Why else would there be all that airplane noise late at night and early morning? Go, Conch Republic.”
“In a community of 25,000, a hundred or so protesters does not make a mandate. Waving signs at cruise tourists and accosting police officers with slurs makes us all look bad. You are not living the true spirit of Key West and are diminishing our community. Please reimagine your behavior.”
“I’m confused, who does our state senator represent?”
“If two or three couples are unable to be presented with separate checks, we do not return to that restaurant. How hard can this be when everything is computerized?”
“Given a 20-cent difference between gas prices in the Upper Keys and Key West and a 9,000-gallon delivery tanker truck, it apparently costs $1,800 to truck gasoline across the Seven-Mile Bridge!”