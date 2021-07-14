“The city attorney clearly forgot the citizens voted. Demanding Cleaner, Safer Ships put up a bond because the commission is ‘giving them what they want’ is a blatantly incorrect statement. The citizens voted; it’s what we want. ”
“When an airport gets as many flights as ours on the commercial side, the general aviation side gets a huge increase as well. Ponder that when you talk about how busy our airport is. It’s much busier than most know.”
“Why do 50- to 70-year-olds think it’s cool to drive around town on a bike and/or tricycle? Stop. You are not cool; more annoying, like a tourist.
“Nowadays all my neighbors are short-term strangers in Old Town. Get ready, New Town!”
“Cheers to the Key West Citizen Editorial Board for asking ‘When is enough enough?’ It’s long past due and needs constant attention! The county and city leaders need to listen to its citizens and act accordingly now.”
“Rebuilding the reefs seems like a waste of time without first ending whatever it is that is killing them.”
“Complaints about the over-crowded airport need to be elevated to the county mayor and commissioners. We are over-capacity now with an over-worked grounds crew. The director’s thought is a new-purposed jetway; however that still has the same or less capacity on tarmac for loading and unloading (four jetways v. six on ground).”
“Since when do people on bikes also get a license to be (jerks)? ‘Do you see me?’ ‘Yes, I do, and do you see the 3,000-pound car that will rupture your spleen when I tap you because you made an abrupt turn into traffic?’”
“Key West is more packed with tourists than ever. Why? Could it possibly be all the illegal home rentals? Airbnb, VRBO, etc. Do you really think that many of these people are staying for ‘at least 28 days?’ Someone needs to find and publish the list of legal transient licenses that allow short-term rentals.”
“Who dislikes wind chimes? Anyone with large, metal, discordant wind chimes hanging 20 feet from the bedroom window. When the wind changes in the middle of the night, then it’s like an alarm clock going off. On a breezy day, they clang incessantly. They have no place in crowded environments.”
“After they repay all the money received from federal, state and county governments for cruise ship port infrastructure, the citizens of Key West should be free to restrict cruise ships as they see fit.”