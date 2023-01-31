“My family has lived in Bahama Village long before there was an amphitheater or live music on Petronia. Where are our rights? We can’t even open a window anymore. I can’t believe our family’s home for three generations has been destroyed for tourism.”
“Those crosswalk signs on Eaton are ugly and will get people hurt. Tourists already just walk into the street because of the huge yellow diamond signs. Now they will do it more. Eaton is not Disney World’s Main Street. It’s a street. For cars. Cross at the light.”
“Why would the city work on Whitehead Street during the busiest time of the year? I know it’s a state project, but the city could have asked that it be delayed. Will there be any public announcement regarding the change to the Duval Loop or are visitors psychics? Welcome gridlock!”
“Discrimination against non-Dachshunds in the Dachshund parade? What happened to one canine family? I’m outraged — woof!”
“Can the city please limit these music festival venues? It is out of control. Blaring amplified music does not belong in New Town or previously quiet areas of Old Town. We have a hugely successful tourism business here; we don’t need trashy, loud music festivals to attract visitors in January.”
“The ongoing loud noise created by military jets flying over Key West is unbearable. Measures should be taken to limit this form of noise pollution.”
“1. Why did we pay for the job at Bertha/1st Street? Obviously, the contractor was inept. 2. How much did we pay for the new baseball fields and what was wrong with the old ones? 3. How can a city official claim they advocate affordable housing, then rent his house for $5,000 per month? ”
“Concerning being a sanctuary city: Where would you house these people in a town already overwhelmed with housing issues? New York, population 8.4 million+ is already overwhelmed with 40K immigrants. You might get more than you can handle; New York did.”
“If I might ask, ‘What does the Mile 0 Fest have to do with Key West other than somehow using the name Mile 0? Red Dirt?” I know the dirt seeped in early in the process, but Key Western Fest? No wonder we need a bigger airport.”