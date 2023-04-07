“Just thought that I would mention the fact that most unions get lifetime healthcare for their members.”
“Imagine the hypocrisy of sitting up on the dais sponsoring a resolution to restrict people’s right to own guns to protect themselves while your 9mm automatic is at your bedside.”
“Maybe the sharks wouldn’t be going after swimmers if we weren’t catching so many fish. Lest we forget, the sharks have been here for millions of years.”
“The Key West fire chief has obviously not flown out of Key West lately — major fire hazard as passengers in departure area clearly exceed capacity limits. Not only a danger in case of a fire, but absolute embarrassment to our community.”
“Hey, golf cart! Your turn signal is on.”
“Anyone with any public information experience can tell you ‘perception is reality.’ If people perceive themselves unsafe, then the actual crime rate is irrelevant. If people perceive elections to be insecure because of unsupervised dropboxes and no ID check, then they will believe shenanigans are possible. ID makes sense.”
“I just looked at the ship schedule for this year and all of next year. There is not a single cruise ship of any type scheduled to go to Mallory Square. Is this what you voted for? ”
“Florida’s new gun law: ‘So where do I put the bullets in and where do they come out?’”
“Wind ‘chimes’ (more accurately ‘wind bells’) should be illegal. No one should be allowed to generate uncontrolled noise, 24/7. Construction, leaf blowing, loud music, etc. are all confined to reasonable hours yet the sudden clanging of bells due to a wind change in the wee hours is fine? Not!”
“I worked all my life and did a remarkable job. But, unlike the FKAA my Medicare doesn’t cover dental and vision.”