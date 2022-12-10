“Just named: The word(s) of the year is ‘goblin mode’ — a slang term referring to a ‘type of behavior [that] is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’ Now be honest: Identify the public figure that best meets this definition?”
“Wow, with barely seven days public notice, the city commission just gave 6 acres of city-owned land to the airport. No negotiations, nothing in return.”
“It is unconscionable that the parks and rec board is so hostile to the public. No tennis player ever ‘dictated’ to the city how Bayview Park should be redone. In fact, the tennis players simply stated that moving the courts four inches was a waste of money.”
“The southbound sidewalk on North Roosevelt was completely shut down the other day, no warnings or notices, it could have been left open after 5 p.m. but it wasn’t, inconveniencing hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians. Imagine if they did that to southbound automobile traffic? But it’s only bikes, so who cares?”
“Which type of candies do not come wrapped in plastic?”
“Boys who won’t pull their pants up are trying to show us that they are poor, ignorant, stupid, rude and refuse to participate in civilized society. That is their right, they are more covered than the women at the beach. Business owners do not need to admit them, though.”
“No need for free EV rides from Stock Island to Key West. Re-activate the four city bus routes and the Lower Keys Shuttle to their original routes pre-COVID.”
“The city gave up $400K/year in parking revenue. They pay $19K per year to clean the pocket park. Never collected four years of lease fees. Now they’re giving away 6% of yearly revenue and they’re waiving required impact fees?”
“Why do city commissioners keep pushing for a bridge at Admiral’s Cut in spite of a lack of support from voters they supposedly represent? I don’t know one person in my New Town district who wants to spend one penny on this project, yet my commissioner keeps pushing it.”