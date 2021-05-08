“Headline: ‘Pandemic is over says County Commissioners;’ (non-existent) ‘constitutional right’ not to wear masks is asserted. Response? Businesses should continue to focus on safety protocols. Customers and workers should continue to wear a face covering in stores and restaurants.”
“Bertha, old girl, I will miss you in a weird kind of way even with all of your faults. Yet another piece of old Key West fades into the sunset.”
“My large condo building has signs only requesting masks; not required. Our board is to die for.”
“If your neighbor’s kids enjoying their pool is bothering you but your dog barking obnoxiously hours on end and not listening to you to come back inside is OK, good for you! Have a nice day.”
“It’s amazing that someone who does not know what a pronoun is can read and write. It must be comprehension that’s the difficult part.”
“What happened to One Human Family? Can we vote people with ‘Cruisers are losers, we don’t want you here, go away’ signs off of our island?”
“ I suggest you read up on how many cruise ships will actually stop here and the truth about the environment issues and, while you are at it, count how many people have visitors stay with them, buses loaded with day-trippers, including the Key West Express; way more people than the cruise ships.”
“Where the heck is this market that Mr. Hackney frequents at 4 a.m.?”
“The major cruise ship companies should just take their ships to the wreckers of India and have them remove the top several decks. Make them look like the European riverboats. Then they would not only not be so top heavy, but would most likely be welcome. Is that so hard?”
“Can train horn guy come out to play?”
“People are not going to base their decision of whether or not to drive down the Keys on how many lanes is the 18-Mile Stretch. Make it four lanes the whole way already!”
“It’s nice to know these are the thoughts of my fellow residents ...”
“We are still considered to be at very high risk of contracting COVID in Monroe County and suddenly the selfish, non-mask wearing people are wandering the isles at local supermarkets. Pox on them!