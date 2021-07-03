“When does freedom of speech and self-determination become vigilantism and mob rule? Let’s be cautious and careful with regard to what we encourage people to do. Are the cruise ship passengers our enemies? Which is more important, individual rights or majority rule? Not easily answered questions. Let’s see how we do.”
“While the potential for significant reef impacts from large cruise ships is as of yet unproven, you don’t need a study to know that 12,000 passengers discharged into Old Town at one time is simply too much. Just manage the port schedule to limit the number of passengers each day to something the city can handle.”
“Hopefully the School Board and School District administrators make the right decision prior to approving the Adult Education position, which would provide a $20,000 raise for a person performing the same job duties. It would be a slap in the face to every other office manager in the district.”
“Attention tourists: Key West is best experienced if you put your phone away.”
“Some Key West citizens took advantage of the pandemic when they voted to restrict cruise ships. Not only was it an attempt to restrict the number of passengers but also the ‘quality.’ The governor had no choice but to overrule this referendum. It discriminated against some businesses, and individuals of a lower income level.”
“Racism is hardly embedded in American society! Wake up and smell the coffee. No, teachers should not be teaching critical race theory nor should it have to explain LBGTQ and whoever else jumps on that bandwagon — parents should! Enough already!”
“There are some Key West residents attempting to change the fabric of Key West, and calling on ‘One Human Family’ to picket against the ships when they come in. I guess ‘One Human Family’ means only those of the appropriate quality. We should meet the cruise ships with ‘Welcome! We missed you’ signs.”