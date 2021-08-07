“The House Minority Leader said that if he takes the gavel as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, ‘It will be hard not to hit her [the present Speaker] with it,’ a line that got big laughs. Perpetuating the notion that violence against women is funny is despicable.”
“There’s something very Darwinian about these anti-vaxers.”
“Add the new flights to Marathon instead of Key West and spread the tourists out across the Keys.”
“Do we really need more, ‘I regret not getting the shot’ stories? Get your shots or go crawl into your grave when you get COVID. I have celebrities, comics and crosswords that concern me.”
“The Delta variant has pushed cases of COVID-19 in Florida to a record high since the start of the pandemic. The governor signed an executive order prohibiting school districts and local authorities of the power from issuing mandates, putting his political ambitions before the health and well-being of Florida citizens.”
“Mini-season should be eliminated or FWC should only allow a certain amount of boats on the water. Lottery system, first-come, first-served; whatever it takes to limit the amount of disrespectful people that plague our home and endanger our environment for some lobsters.”
“The one question I have for Waste Management: If your costs had gone down, would you ask to renegotiate your contract to lower your rates? I thought not.”
“Stop blaming the ‘unvaccinated’ for COVID spread. What about the hoards of tourists, people elbow-to-elbow at the airport, large festivals and our locals who have COVID who are not in quarantine. Not to mention, the CDC now says the vaccinated can still spread it.”
“Can’t get people to come back to work? Try raising wages and help the whole economy grow.”
“Is the city or a county going to do anything about the explosive growth of COVID here in the Keys? I realize the state has tied your hands, but there are still things you can do. Start with canceling Lobster Fest, Fantasy Fest and any other large, crowded festivals.”
“Please get vaccinated. For yourself. For the people who care about you. For the people who can’t be vaccinated. So kids can go to school without masks and enjoy the playground. So you don’t become the case that creates the next variant. Please.”
“In Key West for 40 years. During that time, developers used the ‘affordable housing’ ploy to build. Our elected leaders bite every time for some reason. What did we get? Eyesore hotels, no access to our waters and a town that looks like a stadium parking lot. And no affordable housing.”