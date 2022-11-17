“Since affordable housing is one of our biggest issues, maybe the county should alter their approach to raising property taxes on locals. After finally finding a home that we could afford to buy, the county tripled our property taxes.”

“Took a Voicer’s suggestion and put my house on the market last week. Done with loud, entitled drunks; the perversion of Fantasy Fest; obnoxious Parrotheads, et al. Sold the same day at full price. Yes, another AirBnb is likely coming your way. Be happy you got what you wished for.”