“Since affordable housing is one of our biggest issues, maybe the county should alter their approach to raising property taxes on locals. After finally finding a home that we could afford to buy, the county tripled our property taxes.”
“Took a Voicer’s suggestion and put my house on the market last week. Done with loud, entitled drunks; the perversion of Fantasy Fest; obnoxious Parrotheads, et al. Sold the same day at full price. Yes, another AirBnb is likely coming your way. Be happy you got what you wished for.”
“Dysfunctional, autocratic, revolving door, and ‘kick the can’ mentality for the past four years accurately describe Key West leadership including commissioners and mayor.”
“I was embarrassed to read of the second homeowner who spoke at the second transient workshop, saying that he needed the income from his transient rentals to finance his son’s first-year med school tuition. Did he think that people would feel sorry for him? What is he giving back to the community?”
“The idea that millions of tourists spending tens of millions of dollars in town were bankrupting the city is laughable. Now that they’re gone, look at your new tax bill.”
“It’s better to resign than get fired. All these questionable items for last two years were answered by mayor’s bad rating of city attorney and his unprofessional exit.”
“To ‘just a thought;’ keep thinking. The beachfront restaurant is county property, not city.”