“Can we turn down the visual volume? The number of city signs on North Roosevelt and primary streets, the neon and other moving signs proliferating, faded banners flapping on roadsides. What if we ratcheted it all back? Maybe cars could then see pedestrians and cyclists.”
“When will we see a risk assessment from outside counsel regarding the attempt to regulate monthly rentals? Every person I’ve spoke to, both attorneys and a state representative, says it’s illegal and puts rental limits at risk. What will the cost to taxpayers be to defend lawsuits?”
“Many old-time locals are being forced to migrate out of here because of the high cost of living.”
“It’s time to revisit our noise ordinances. I should not have to hear an event on North Roosevelt in my house six blocks away. My father’s entire condo complex should not have to hear the hotel next door blaring music and weddings. Forget vacation rentals and address this!”
“Dear Restaurateur: You wouldn’t offer just one brand of beer or wine. Don’t care how good the Pepsi service is for you, I don’t like the taste of their product. Keep a couple cans of Diet Coke on hand.”
“Fight for your right to an affordable rental all you want. It won’t matter. Seven of the eight homes sold over the last year in my area are not going to be vacation rentals, they are going to be second or third homes that’ll sit empty eight months a year.”
“Housing shortage solutions: $10K annual fee for transient licenses (use revenue to hire team to snuff out illegal rentals), double taxes on non-homesteaded (unless proof of annual rental). Takes political courage or a citizen-led initiative.”
“Any change to the taxi medallion system needs to address the issue that, at this time, Key West no longer has any wheelchair accessible taxi service.
“People who can’t afford to stay in Key West get a taste of the island when they visit by cruise ship. The swells get to wave buh-bye to them every night at sunset, as they dodge balls of fire juggled by carnies.”
“Not only was the concert Tuesday night in New Town disgustingly loud, the music was disgustingly bad. I sure wish the business owners and the city, whom I assume issued a permit, cared more about the residents. If I wanted that kind of noise, I would move to Duval Street.”