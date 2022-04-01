“So the fine for an illegal transient rental is roughly $500 per night. Small price to pay when you’re charging $1,000 per night for that rental. Hardly a deterrent.”
“The vote of just four commissioners next Tuesday can undo the referendums and give the owner of Pier B the keys to our city forever. Time for all voters to show up at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. and speak up against the proposed agreement.”
“Will Smith made a fool of himself at the Oscars. His horrendous behavior set the room abuzz so that the next awardee was denied the attention he deserved, and the In Memoriam film tribute to deceased movie actors and others was largely ignored by an inattentive audience.”
“Our school district began replacing licensed media/librarian specialists with classroom aides, contrary to the district’s published comments. Our media specialists should be trained experts with all the necessary degrees and licenses of any teaching position.”
“The city should not allow Pier B to use city property to tie their lines if the ship exceeds the current restrictions. Pier B wants the big ships, let them figure out how to do it on their own property.”
“Maybe if funds used to house able-bodied men and women and provide help with basic services most adults manage on their own was cut from budget, AHEC could be funded at the local level. Quit encouraging violent homeless to move to Keys for a free ride.”
“Now that the Old Seven-Mile Bridge is partially open, why can’t the Seven-Mile Bridge Run be moved to it with a turn-around on Pigeon Key? They can keep the name and thousands of travelers will not be inconvenienced by the road closure.”
“The seemingly simple wind chime issue is an example of why the human race is not going to make it in microcosm.”