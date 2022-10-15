“The TDC claims they denied Commissioner Cates’ request since it is during a busy time of year and too much money. Maybe they can explain why they gave 25% more to two new music festivals at the end of January and early February, also the busiest times of the year.”
“Instead of repatriating the two Cubans who wind-surfed from Cuba, they should be given the keys to the city in a gala ceremony, along with gold ribbons for their amazing feat.”
“Let’s stay on-topic: there’s plans for a McDonald’s at Duval and Greene? Asking for a bunch of my drunken friends.”
“I don’t know if it’s Kool-Aid or chocolate milk, but the state and federal government both say that any increase at all in turbidity above background conditions is harmful to coral at all life stages. Can’t we just try and save what’s left?”
“The vote for democracy is a binary choice. Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24; mail-in ballots must be received on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8; in-person voting is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more info, go to Hometownkeywest.com or contact the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections at 305-292-3416.”
“What a pleasant surprise to see gas prices in Marathon at $3.21/gal. I’m paying $5.69/gal in Seattle.”
“To the Voicer who is concerned about cruise ships breaking the law, I agree with you and that is why the law should be changed. Everyone knows that chocolate milk is 1,000% more nutritious than Lime Kool Aid.”
“I sincerely hope you hire [a city manager] with some experience of 1) dealing with government, and 2) someone from private business, so they know how to work!”
“Monroe County wants voter approval to extend a 1% sales tax (euphemistically called the one-cent tax). Commissioners claim the money will be used for projects such as helicopters, new libraries, etc. Delineate that in the referendum, and delete the closing catch-all phrase ‘and any public purpose authorized by law.’”