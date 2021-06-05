"I am so tired of being lectured about hurricanes. Almost all of us experienced Irma, most of us went trough Wilma and a lot of us survived Georges. But we have 'experts' on the radio that talk like only they have the ultimate wisdom. Chill, its only June."
"We all should watch closely what’s going on at the Trumbo Point lots. It was supposed to be affordable housing. First the docks for the ferry were lengthened. Now the 50k a year 'spokesman' for KWHA is saying maybe we need to build high end condos to help pay for any other 'possible' housing. Then I suppose the high end condos will need a marina? Remember a large portion of the Steam Plant condos are now owned by a company from out of state. I think what we’re seeing may be a well-planned land grab and Key West will still be looking for their illusive affordable housing."
"More time needs to be allowed for bikers and walkers to safely cross at the timed crosswalk lights. Many drivers either don't stop in time or delay stopping which is dangerous to those crossing."
"A prior submission contended that a friend with terminal stomach cancer was moved into a room at an unnamed hospital with a patient dying of COVID-19; allegedly, the friend's death certificate read 'COVID.' This is a QAnon conspiracy tale."
"Those that believe that the COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 people are being misled. The numbers are inflated to scare you. Don't be surprised to see the mortality rates of cancer and heart disease drop dramatically. Welcome to Socialism."
"Many people no longer want to do the type of job you are offering at the pay level you have in mind."
"Monroe County faces the challenges of its graying population. Increased life expectancy means more elders needing more care, and the costs of that care keeps rising at a rate not fully covered by federal programs. The BOCC must save Poinciana is a first step in meeting such challenges."
"With the price of lumber spiraling out of control, maybe it's time to consider an alternative. Why not consider hempcrete? It won't eliminate the need for wood and concrete, but would greatly reduce the need for concrete, wood, and insulation."
"To the Voicer equating five buses to cruise ships. You’re making it painfully obvious that you failed your math classes. A bus holds what, 100 people but one cruise ship brings 3,000. Five buses x 100 people = 500 people on Duval. One cruise ship x 3,000 people= 3,000 people on Duval. And an even more difficult equation. Three cruise ships x 3,000 people = 9,000 people on Duval. Class is dismissed!
"Someone on here has given us the name 'Voicer.' I think I like it.