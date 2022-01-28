“Wow. Less than a week after the referendum and already the plan has changed from 100 parking spots to 180. So much for mitigating traffic impacts in Bahama Village. First promise broken in less than a week. What’s next?”
“At Higgs Beach, I noticed a restaurant there has a window selling to-go drinks people bring back to the beach. I thought alcohol was not allowed on county beaches. Is there anywhere a family can go without being surrounded by drunks? Come on Monroe County. Enforce the law!”
“A hotel on North Roosevelt Boulevard near The Triangle has absolutely no consideration for locals who live in the neighborhood. They continually have events that include loud, obnoxious music and singing that can be heard as far as Eagle Avenue. The police and the city need to do something about this.”
“Day by day we are proving that we cannot support a stable workforce without the money dropped in town by the million annual cruise ship passengers whom we are driving away.”
“Late at night, when the huge planes land at the Key West airport, it sounds like a bombing raid over my house. It is time to move the airport out to the U.S. Navy base on Boca Chica.”
“Fees for transient medallions should not fund affordable housing. Licensed properties do not take away affordable housing. Unlicensed properties do.”
“Some friends from France visited me and took a snorkeling trip on a head boat out to the reef. My friends were shocked that the boat did not recycle all the plastic, but lumped all the garbage and plastic together. I told them that here in America we only do the right thing when we get paid for it.”
“The governor was asked if he had received the ‘booster.’ Acting as if he were the evasive Aaron Rodgers, he said, ’I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that, at the end of the day, is people’s individual decisions about what they want to do. Interpretation: No!”