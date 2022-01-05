“Flu shots are given annually because the flu virus mutates and different strains emerge. No one thinks this is a problem. COVID vaccines are just COVID shots. We’ll need new ones when it mutates and different strains emerge. It doesn’t mean they don’t work.”
“Current gas prices: Florida City $3.19; Largo-Islamorada-Marathon $3.29; Big Pine-Summerland $3.59; Key West $4.25. In 50 miles the price goes up by almost $1/gallon. Here we have a textbook example of price gouging!”
“Of course, drunken drivers, cyclists without helmets and over-dosers should receive medical care as needed. As should patients with cancer, COPD and those needing surgery. If beds are unavailable because selfish people refused a free and safe vaccine, they won’t get the care they require.”
“Key West gas stations, what is your excuse for your fuel prices when just a very short drive will save you $.50 a gallon, and a little longer drive will save over $1 a gallon? I smell something fishy! Shame on you.”
“If you’re unvaccinated, then I’m guessing you also believe the virus came from the Wuhan lab. There’s your proof a very few people can wreak havoc with bad safety protocols. Every day you walk around, you are a potential new variant host. You could be the next Wuhan.”
“Large ships stir up silt in the channel since we blocked the last upgrade. There’s no evidence that silt is damaging the reef. In fact, the coral is flourishing on the Mallory Square pier.”
“Thomas Jefferson said: ‘The government that governs least, governs best.’ True story. That goes for lockdowns and mandates. The government, especially local government, needs to stay completely out of it. If you’re worried about getting sick, stay home. Stop worrying about controlling what I do!”