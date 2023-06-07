"Why is the city considering rezoning the properties on Seminole to allow transient rentals? The commission goes on about vacation rentals being a problem, even threatening to remove monthly rentals. Worker housing for the hotel does not require transient licenses or rezoning. Vote 'no' or you are all hypocrites."

"It’s not about a musician being able to play his music. Its about how loud it is. Amplifiers are not musical instruments. Have different rules for Duval Street & different rules for residential areas, like Bahama Village. Should be easy."

"Regarding lying about cruise ships, I assume you’re referring to the lie that we would have no police without the ships, or that Duval Street would close down and our economy be destroyed or that property taxes would triple. Yes, there was lots of lies. They cost you the election."

"Can't say enough how nice it is to see the beautiful improvements in the Winn-Dixie shopping center. Both Publix, please take note! And while you're at it, please get some businesses in the empty Sears and Kmart buildings."

"Over the past several years my parked car has been hit by one pickup, one car, three mopeds and three bikes - all hit and run. When is traffic safety going to become a priority for Key West Police Department? Stop, ticket and jail drivers who text, who are drunk, who speed, who race and weave through traffic. Enforce traffic laws on bicyclists. I see these offenders every day. Day after day. Where is the KWPD?"

"What a surprise! The buyers of 'affordable housing' at Truman Waterfront can earn up to $185.000 a year! Units will cost $600,000! How affordable! They can then flip the house for market rate. You people should be ashamed! We were conned into giving away the most valuable land here!"

"Are the Harbor Pilots currently hiring someone to call in Citizens' Voice comments? The person you have doing it now is getting kind of boring."

"Okay, I cry 'Uncle.' I'm not moving for the fourth time in three years as each place has been sold for investors. There will be a FT and two PT jobs open soon. Going where I can live on one job, get good medical care and have a life."