“Its strange that the FKAA board wanted to give themselves lifetime benefits but scratched it when the news showed up. I wonder why?”
“I would like to know the names of the soul-less commissioners who directed the law firm to write this watered-down ordinance on the cruise ship vote.”
“Instead of our city commission rushing to pass a feckless cruise ship ordinance, they should rush to pass an ordinance that will actually benefit citizens by only allowing the rental of residential properties for no more than once every six months. Then Airbnb will vacate our neighborhoods, housing stock will open up for actual residents and the commission will actually accomplish something.”
“As an avid baseball fan with three grandsons playing on the city fields on Northside Drive, the city must accommodate us with crosswalks to cross Northside from one field to the other, and parking! I’ve assisted persons with disabilities to cross the heavily trafficked street. Let’s make it safer!”
“Closed windows don’t stop the sounds of roosters crowing and chimes chiming. Difference is roosters don’t know they are annoying the neighbors and interfering with sleep. The chimers do, have been asked to stop and persist. Hanging chimes, staying unvaxxed, whatever: you matter more than others. Selfish, that’s all.”
“The highest use of the old diesel plant would be for it to be renovated into a first-class art museum along the lines of the Tate Modern in London, which was also a conversion from a former power station. Perhaps it would be affiliated with the Custom House. There are plenty of grants and wealthy donors in Key West.”
“Regarding the recent Voice comment on race history, I’m not sure there has been an increase in white nationalism/ supremacy or race-based hate crimes, although some would like us to think so. However, I strongly agree that American history lessons need to cover slavery and race discrimination.”