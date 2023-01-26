“We used to take our two dachshunds to the dachshund parade every year. No longer do since it was changed to a dog parade.”
“Remember the original plan for the amphitheater was for no more than two or three big venues a year? What happened to that promise? There is a steady stream of people to and from these too-big concerts. City of Key West promised to limit this and it is now out of control.”
“I thought we were a Sanctuary City. People risk their lives to flee oppression to a place that complains about the lack of workers, and we are sending them back to be oppressed again? Someone should read the inscription to our Statute of Liberty at our next City Commission meeting.”
“The city needs to tax any rental under 28 days in the city a 35% bed tax. The Housing Authority can use those funds to redevelop and acquire new properties for workforce housing.”
“OK, this is way, way too much. A big rigged parked at 1 p.m. on Duval and unloaded for over two hours. What is up with the enforcement with no deliveries past 10 a.m.? How do Conch Trains, trolleys and others get around? City, please tell all vendors this is not acceptable.”
“The envious who skipped school for lobster mini-season, never bothered to learn a trade and now can’t support themselves call others ‘greedy’ for saving, investing and supporting themselves and their families.”
“Great idea to position the signs reminding drivers to respect pedestrian crosswalks on Eaton Street. It’s definitely calming traffic and will save lives.”
“Are you kidding me? Jimmy Buffet tickets going for as high as $21,000! I would expect my own personal concert for that, and maybe dinner.”
“Cruise ship passengers were never demeaned by SCS supporters. The ships are the problem. Pollution plus the ‘all-inclusive’ model that minimizes spending on our island means there just isn’t enough upside to being a port for big ships.”