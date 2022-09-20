“If you really know of businesses who are hiring undocumented workers, you can report them to ICE anonymously. Just Google it. There is an online form or a phone number. These businesses are committing tax fraud as well and the penalties will be stiff. Report them today.”
“In order to effectively deal with illegal transient rentals, Key West has to ascertain the identity of ‘hosts’ who have rented accommodations without a license or for periods less than 30 days; and, must determine the total gross revenue per host, generated from the rental. Subpoenas to Realtors?”
“The mosquito plane spraying while kids are standing at the bus stop at 8 a.m. or pilots flying between midnight and 4 a.m.? Our decisions reveal our priorities.”
“Just a reminder from the Space Time Continuum Society, the Sun has no conception of north. The planet Earth is shifting on its polar axis, thus shifting again what we call the North Pole. As we tilt toward or against our sun determines our future, along with the deniers’ bull ...”
“I’m happy that people are getting help with student loans, even though I paid off mine. That’s because I’m a decent, kind person who likes seeing others get help. Not a bitter, selfish, mean person who hates when anyone but me gets help. ”
“Hey, Key West Code Compliance, how is it you force a neighborhood plant exchange to shut down because they are taking up an itty-bitty piece of sidewalk but allow my next door neighbor to build a fence so high I can no longer open and close my house shutters? Please explain.”
“I feel bad for the two applicants who were verbally attacked by a Planning Board member at the meeting this month.”