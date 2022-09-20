“If you really know of businesses who are hiring undocumented workers, you can report them to ICE anonymously. Just Google it. There is an online form or a phone number. These businesses are committing tax fraud as well and the penalties will be stiff. Report them today.”

“In order to effectively deal with illegal transient rentals, Key West has to ascertain the identity of ‘hosts’ who have rented accommodations without a license or for periods less than 30 days; and, must determine the total gross revenue per host, generated from the rental. Subpoenas to Realtors?”