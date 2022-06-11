“A recent submission argued that the Planning Director ‘is playing by the rules’ but some ‘self-entitled few disagree.’ Rules? Certainly not the full disclosure and governmental transparency rules because the Planning Director, as she stated in an interview with The Citizen, thought it would be ‘better’ not to do that.
“I have regularly shopped at Publix (Old Albertson’s) for years and have had very helpful service. Today, a cashier set a new standard. Sadly, I don’t know his name but pointed him out to a manager. He looked over my items and made sure that for every two-for-one sale I had the two items. Kudos to him and to the managers who hired him.”
“Who do I pay off to get to use the metered parking in front of my store to display merchandise? I assume if the golf cart/scooter rental place in the 1000 block of Duval can use the spaces to store and stage their rentals, so can I.”
“Not sure why Voice commenters keep missing these facts, but the Planning Director completely recused herself from the BPAS process, and disclosed her family’s application to the Planning Board chair, city management, and city legal staff. This is political theater because some don’t want an ethical person in that office.”
“I cannot believe, first of all, how expensive it is to park in Key West and you have to use a card and on top of that there’s a 5% fee to use a card. The city is ripping people off. This is so ridiculous.”
“AR-15s are machine guns and were made illegal in 1934 by the National Firearms Act, for those who don’t know.”