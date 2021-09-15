“In an effort to continue with another Voicer’s idea of offering praise and ‘thank yous,’ I’d like to thank the gentleman crossing guard at Poinciana School for keeping our kids safe while also managing to keep the traffic moving on busy Kennedy Drive during rush hour. Outstanding job!”
“The Fantasy Fest spread events for COVID are going to be the bar parties where hundreds are crowded together. I sincerely hope the city enforces fire code, no open container laws and no nudity to limit the number of sick to the number of ICU beds available. Protect us, please!”
“Declaring a building safe after a walk-through with an ‘engineer’ seems to me like doing a walk-around a Ford Pinto with a used car salesman, kicking the tires and saying it’s OK.”
“Does the TDC monitor online sites like TripAdvisor and Fodor’s? I’ve never seen so many terrible posts about Key West. Complaints about our overcrowded airport, high prices and poor service are constant. Also concern about the atmosphere on Duval Street dominated by groups of drunks, fights and trash. What’s the plan?”
“There has been a police car parked on United Street for what seems like a year. I’m just wondering why it hasn’t moved; seems like a waste of a police vehicle.”
“Cheers to the lone Monroe County school board member who sought to drop the misguided policy of letting parents opt out of the mask requirement for their children. She put the safety of students first. Please remember that at election time next year!”
“No trespassing signs apply to all ages. Fences are made to keep you out, not in. Now go pick up all your empty White Claw cans at the 11th Street boat ramp.”
“Santa Clara is just the tip of the iceberg concerning decades-old housing and required inspections. Get busy.”
“I Googled Dr. Robert Malone. He was one of a hundred or so scientists and doctors who worked on mRNA science. He has been widely discredited for spreading disinformation on vaccine effectiveness. Some of his social media accounts have been frozen. Sounds like a great guy.”