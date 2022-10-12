“Are you seriously telling me that the Assistant County Administrator is the second highest paid department director, behind the Airports Director? So the Assistant County Administrator makes more than the County Administrator? Really? And where does the County Administrator fall in this lineup? That’s incredible!”
“Hard to tell who is more famous in Key West, the body-snatching Count or the disappearing Bum Farto. Both seem to get a lot of ink.”
“To everyone, but especially the Voicer who is attempting to convince us that turbidity does not degrade our corals, the state’s limit for turbidity is 29 NTUs, for Group One Basins, which the Port of Key West is. 29 NTUs is about the color of lime Kool Aid. When you see dark brown color like chocolate milk coming from the back of cruise ships, it is a violation of state law.”
“Please save your jazzed-up version of the National Anthem for the shower. Thank you.”
“Linda Grist Cunningham’s musings in the Weekend edition are so spot-on that I know Florida and the Keys will surely not follow her advice. Focus must be on building for what can be, not building back what has been. Commissioners — heed her words or inherit the wind.”
“I would love to complete the online survey about Mallory Square, but after I fill out the two residency questions the screen goes blank and won’t continue.”
“The county hire of a new transit director does not pass the sniff test. Based on the Keys Citizen article, one can easily infer that Mr. Gastesi knew a guy who knew a guy, etc. $197,000 (plus benefits) because the high cost of living could easily have been applied to teachers who did not get a raise and to all public servants who are working below their pay grade.”
“Saying our commissioners work three to four hours is like saying teachers don’t work when the kids aren’t at school. They have to have a working knowledge of how everything is run in the city and keep up with the myriad of issues and complaints from all the departments. Pay them more!”