“We need public hearings on the future of the TDC. All anyone talks about is gridlock on our road, airport crowds and traffic and affordable housing. It’s time to re-evaluate.”
“Some Key Westers advocate a laissez-faire attitude toward vaccination. If a person doesn’t want to be vaccinated, that’s up-to-him/her. That opinion is indefensible. The Citizen’s editorial that originally appeared in the Orlando Sentinel correctly called that position ‘boneheaded.’”
“I can’t wait to see who swoops in and ‘saves the day’ at the Santa Clara condos. Would you honestly be surprised if a few years from now the place becomes an upscale joint with not one of the current residents anywhere to be seen?”
“Has anyone else noticed that heroin dealers currently receive more social respect than anti-vaxxers?”
“Airport wait lines are long because they already have two security lanes but only have one open. Adding a third that’s not open won’t help.”
“To the person suggesting that my not choosing to be vaccinated is solely because ‘I might be chicken or that ‘I don’t like taking orders.’ To be clear, I do acupuncture once a month, so it’s not that. I’m just not a total slave to an uniformed liberal government.”
“We came downtown for the half-price special at a nice restaurant. We had two glasses of wine, two entrees and shared an appetizer and a desert. The bill with tax and tip was $200. Maybe now you see why we don’t come downtown other times of the year.”
“Murphy’s Law notwithstanding, I see Darwin working steadily. The fittest (vaccinated) will survive.”
“The airport departure area is overcrowded because they allow flights to be scheduled too close together. Stop giving the airport director a pass and hold him accountable immediately.”