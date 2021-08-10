“If Key West would enforce open container laws, we could get rid of a lot of problems.”
“Previously when the NAS jets took off to the east, they stayed to the east and passed over three or four houses. Now when they depart, they fly over the most densely populated area in the neighborhood. Why the change? And please spare me the ‘sound of freedom’ comment. I am a veteran and when I moved here there was very little jet traffic.”
“When a skateboarder gets killed on Duval Street, the mayor will have to close it. Is that the plan?”
“Most family doctors learn about COVID-19 from the CDC or Pediatric Associations. Both recommend the wearing of masks for school age children. If, however, the mask obstructs breathing, the face covering should not be worn. Parents, listen to the scientists and the doctors: Save lives — wear a mask.”
“The City Commission dismissed the anti-cruise ship group’s input and decided to tackle the issue on their own. It looks like the cruise ship issue will be handled professionally and with reason going forward. This may save the city from the mother of all lawsuits.”
“Imagine a world in which you could turn on your television without fear of seeing Anthony Fauci’s face. It’s possible. Get vaccinated. Make television a Fauci-free zone.”
“City jobs are a good deal for any entrepreneur. Some city workers go in and pick up a city vehicle and are soon back home for the day. Others have city cars at home 24/7.”
“Stop this nonsense about vaccines not working. The current vaccines mitigate the effects of COVID-19. It keeps people out of the hospital and ICU, and keeps people from dying. Eventually, a mutation will occur that will make the virus vaccine-resistant. That’s what viruses do.”
“The compromise on cruise ships is obvious. No more two and three ship days. One ship a day, any size. The city doesn’t get sued, cruise related businesses are able to survive.”