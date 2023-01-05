“The First Amendment problem with limiting specific speech could require all clothing with words/graphics be excluded from window displays. Drug stores put pharmacies at the back to force customers to pass everything else in the store. Put the shirts at the back and increase odds of additional purchases.”
“DUIs and battery arrests galore, can’t wait until the holidays are over.”
“How about opening Guantanamo Bay and send all the Cubans coming to the U.S. there for holding while being processed.”
“Sheriff Ramsay’s PSAs remind us we must share the road with bicycles. Key West Transit’s PSAs say they must obey the same rules of the road. Key West Police Department, please start ticketing bikes that run red lights, go the wrong way on one way streets, speeding and more.”
“The city can pass all the ordinances that you want to clean up foul language, but until the First Amendment of the Constitution is removed, they are useless. The First Amendment is not to protect popular speech, but to protect what we don’t want to hear or read.”
“I was distracted by a small bird in Winn Dixie and accidentally left my laptop in my shopping cart, I would love to start the new year off with an honest person getting it back to me. Thanks.”
“All you folks worried about the never-ending Bertha project, stay alert. It’s a cover for the Cuba tunnel exit. Soon, an endless parade of Cuban ’55 Chevys will be zooming north.”