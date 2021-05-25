“Just so we all understand it, the residents of Key West have clearly made their wishes known regarding the cruise ships. Any commissioner voting to approve the expansion of the pier at Mallory Square will face the wrath of the voters, which may include a recall effort.”
“‘Bad flu’ could be one of the dumbest things said about COVID-19. Two-thirds of COVID patients continue to show new or prolonged symptoms six months after they have survived. Some ‘bad flu.’”
“The city is wasting time on bike lanes as bikers generally think it is OK to just bike in the center of the lane. Not enough room. Real solution would be to make most of Old Town car-free.”
“Allowing our elders to age in place: Monroe County pays $1.3-$1.5 million yearly to maintain Bayshore Manor, an institution that will require more and more financial support to exist. Suggestion: close Bayshore, move the occupants to Poinciana and use the million-plus to help Poinciana break-even or turn a profit.”
“If parents disciplined and loved their children properly, there would be no need for police intervention in the schools.”
“Typically when large groups of motorcyclists come to town the riders are safe and respectful on the road, but with day-to-day bikers in town, it’s been my experience that a lot of them are disrespectful and unsafe, speeding and switching in and out of lanes without signaling. How about reminding the motorcyclists to take some care?”
“In this day and age of social media, FKAA doesn’t seem to get it. Lots of posts from citizens trying to find out where is our water — FKAA score: zero tweets, one Facebook post and two website mentions in the first 24 hours.”
“Geez, quit worrying about COVID already. The election is over and the mean tweets are gone. The original reason for the destruction of best economy in the history of the USA is finished, so of course the virus just disappeared. Did nobody see this coming last November?”
“I must underscore the comments by a Voicer regarding dogs in businesses. Publix displays a sign from the FDA stating that only trained service animals are allowed in the store. No excuse, no note from a doctor is acceptable to bring other animals into the store. Yet I see dogs in the store. So, what’s with the FDA sign?”