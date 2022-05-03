“OK, large graffiti tagging all around town. Please stop trashing our city. We’ll all turn you in, so stop. Be prideful of the city you live in.”
“Will the governor have the power to nullify election results if he does not like the outcome?”
“Where all these ROGOs are coming from? Hundreds of new units have been built recently, with more planned. Now the School Board wants to build more. How many ROGOs are left and who controls them?”
“The Citizen was not wrong in describing HB 1557. The bill, according to its text and preamble is meant to bar both ‘classroom discussion’ and ‘instruction’ about sexual orientation or gender identity. Because neither ‘instruction’ nor ‘discussion’ is defined, the preamble guides the courts in interpreting the statute.”
“Thanks for the tip: ‘If you don’t like Fantasy Fest, don’t go.’ I don’t go, but that hasn’t stopped my very young daughter from being exposed to nudity at the grocery store, on the sidewalk, in front of her school all week long during Fantasy Fest.”
“Another hit-and-run with a boat; this is why we need a $100 fee to enter the Keys to deter Miami boaters from coming here.”
“Single-member district voting for Monroe County Commissioners will suppress the votes of Key West voters. We at the end of the chain are at the mercy of the county. Single-district voting will eliminate our right to vote for or against four of the five commissioners.”
“A new cruise line is naming its first ship MS Behemoth. I hope she visits Key West. The cruise industry is alive and well, creating jobs and revenue for Key West.”