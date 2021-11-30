“Hateful speech not amounting to ‘fighting words’ or leading to or causing a breach of the public peace are protected under the Constitution. But symbols (e.g., the Confederate flag; swastikas) and words that denigrate fellow citizens and lewd conduct demean what Key West and our country stand for.”
“Blaming the current U.S. administration for the world-wide gas prices and inflation is quite moronic.”
“Dr. [William C.] Campbell [and Satoshi Omura] won a Nobel prize for Ivermectin, which treats roundworm parasites and proved effective against river blindness and elephantiasis. There’s a huge difference between a parasite and virus. Enjoy taking this med, but I doubt these Nobel prize-winning doctors would ever recommend it.”
“The state of Florida will become a laughingstock in the international press if it tries to abolish Key West.”
“Who are the people flying kites near the airport? How can you not notice airplanes flying in every two minutes?”
“Welcome to Monroe County, thanks for visiting. The place where nothing is affordable. You need a new hot water heater or dishwasher, not so fast! You must go through our 1985 state-of-the-art permit system, which takes two to 876 weeks to issue permits!”
“So tired of the city and county doing nothing about scam artists; as long as they pay their taxes, I suppose they can rip off people.”
“Let’s just get it over with and put a guardhouse at the triangle and make our island city a gated community. Maybe that will stop the anti-tourist complainers.”
“There is a giant dead branch with yellow tape that’s been blocking the post office sidewalk for months; is it there to keep the broken lamppost company? The lamp post that’s been laying there for two years.”
“Solving two challenges: How about the city purchase an old cruise ship, berth it at one of the cruise ship docks, retrofit for affordable housing and the creation of a micro community. A compromise of cruise ship referendum and housing creation. Would that work?”
“To the person claiming that ivermectin won the Nobel Prize, Reuters Fact Check posted this information: A Sept. 9 post was ‘corrected to clarify that the drug ivermectin was not awarded the Nobel Prize. Rather, the prize was awarded to two scientists for their discoveries involving the drug,’ on Sept. 23.”