“Kudos to all of the utility pole workers who have been working so hard on U.S. 1 — there’s no way you’d catch me dangling from a crane in a basket over the bridges! You guys rock!”
“Do you really own your land in Monroe County? Apparently not, seeing if someone wants to remove vegetation. There is plenty of public land that is protected. Once again, Monroe County seeking to fine private property owners. We just live in a big HOA! Moving!”
“Stop blocking U.S. 1 during a Friday or any workday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. because you’re too cheap to pay night differential! You cost me $500 today!”
“Why does Mosquito Control wait until 8 a.m. on school days to fly their helicopter over HOB while I am walking my son to school? They must think their poison is harmless.”
“Let the voters thank Carnival Cruise Lines for listening to us. They have avoided Key West as a port of call and substituted an alternative port. Thanks. Let’s hope other cruise lines take their lead.”
“Regarding microchips: When I get my Moderna booster, do I have to request a microchip or will I automatically get one? Have there been any side effects from too many microchips?”
“My dog would like to thank the Steam Plant management for closing the dog park. Woof woof.”
“It’s not right that the electric company can park a crane on the Shark Key bridge, with no advance warning, and block traffic for miles (six miles southbound; two miles northbound)). There has to be a more considerate way.”
“I propose to get rid of the Seven-Mile Bridge so the tourists can’t get in as easily.”
“Where did all the workers go? I actually have to work in my business now!”
“A short note to the City Commission: the people have spoken on the cruise ships and despite the one or two pro-cruise people constantly posting here, we are not going away and we are paying attention. Do the right thing and do it soon.”
“Term limits are not needed because we have elections. If you want different representation, vote for it or run for office yourself.”