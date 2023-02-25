“I witnessed a homeless person getting an ID using the shelter’s address. There is even a program to waive the $25 fee. And for the college kids, working poor, elderly etc., mail-in ballots are available. Please focus your well intentioned efforts to another issue.”
“Time to put a ‘No U Turn’ at 14th/Glynn Archer and Flagler. Too many accidents.”
“Too much traffic!”
“My kid must use our home address in order to receive financial aide. She must vote in the precinct where she lives, not 10 hours away in Tallahassee. Tens of thousands of college kids organizing and voting together is only a good thing if they vote for you.”
“For those who claim that Florida legislative changes regarding voting was nothing than more modernizing ‘pandemic election procedures,’ just Google ‘New voting laws in Florida, Texas and Georgia make it more difficult for Blacks to vote.’ Almost all Florida State Supervisors of Elections were against the changes here.”
“People talk about houses being sold for more than they are worth. That is impossible. You can list it for more than it’s worth, but you can’t sell it for more than that.”
“Sorry, but Key West died 50 years ago. What we have now are the buzzards picking at the remains.”
“Cruise ships do not ballast or de-ballast in Key West waters. Cruise ships use very little, if any, ballast during an entire cruise. They shift fresh water and fuel internally to control the ships draft and trim. This whole saltwater ballast discussion is nonsense.”
“The two wonderful articles: Gov. DeSantis seeking details on transgender students, and voicing concerns of colleges that are way too liberal, struck us as much needed of our attention! Please pay attention to how are children are being brainwashed, not taught the basics and history of our great nation.”
“Peak season and traffic (on the South Roosevelt Boulevard section that is now only two lanes because of construction) is moving along nicely! Our former city manager and a few long term commissioners recommended against the DOT beautifying and redoing (at no cost) this area to make it pedestrian and cyclist friendly because it would impede automobiles. They voted for automobiles, traffic, speed, no changes and they were wrong. We are stuck with the current plan; remember who voted against these improvements.”