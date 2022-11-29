“How about a pedestrian bridge over The Triangle while we are revitalizing North Roosevelt, or how about three or four bridges up and down the boulevard? Is there a reason we spend virtually no money on bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure? Perhaps it’s being spent on loop buses to cart lazy cruise passengers a few blocks?”
“Dear Voicers, I have a dilemma. My boss keeps telling me what to do, despite the time-honored tradition of inmates running the asylum. I hate the boss and, also, I have a better job offer. Should I send a fiery resignation letter to the media, or just walk away quietly?”
“Admiral’s Cut is a strategic linkage to our city’s pedestrian circulation plan and all should be embarrassed that it is taken this long to be completed.”
“It is a shame the airports director has had to scuttle his artistic vision for the new airport building and accouterments. He has done such a wonderful job featuring Key West artists in the current airport, perhaps he can continue to do so. If he prefers something more avant gard, maybe Key West first-graders could create finger paintings for displayd.”
“Ord. No. 98-21, 2 recognizes the mayor as the ‘official head of the city by the courts for the purpose of serving civil process, by the governor in the exercise of military laws; and for all ceremonial purposes.’ Read the entire ordinance in its entirety. That’s it.”
“How many flights a day out of the airport are not nonstop?
“Over 400 days ago the dog park on Trumbo Road was closed. The only thing that has been achieved since then is the grass being cut four times. I find it massively, petty and selfish that it was closed for a development that is clearly is not happening.”
“Why are we putting parking back on First Street when cycling lanes are so needed? These cycling injuries and deaths are caused primarily by poor infrastructure and careless drivers. This is a missed opportunity. ”
“I want to thank The Citizen for the comics celebrating Charles Shultz’s 100th birthday. He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people.”