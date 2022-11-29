“How about a pedestrian bridge over The Triangle while we are revitalizing North Roosevelt, or how about three or four bridges up and down the boulevard? Is there a reason we spend virtually no money on bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure? Perhaps it’s being spent on loop buses to cart lazy cruise passengers a few blocks?”

“Dear Voicers, I have a dilemma. My boss keeps telling me what to do, despite the time-honored tradition of inmates running the asylum. I hate the boss and, also, I have a better job offer. Should I send a fiery resignation letter to the media, or just walk away quietly?”