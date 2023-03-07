“Another ‘quiet change’ at the airport was dropping the Airport Director’s commitment to no new flights until the renovation is complete. There are new flights from both Jet Blue and Allegiant. I guess the fact that the waiting area is more crowded than a NYC subway doesn’t matter.”

“A big ‘thank you’ to the Monroe County Libraries for making available ‘The Book Club In A Bag’ option for those of us who like to meet and discuss a good book.”