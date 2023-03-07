“Another ‘quiet change’ at the airport was dropping the Airport Director’s commitment to no new flights until the renovation is complete. There are new flights from both Jet Blue and Allegiant. I guess the fact that the waiting area is more crowded than a NYC subway doesn’t matter.”
“A big ‘thank you’ to the Monroe County Libraries for making available ‘The Book Club In A Bag’ option for those of us who like to meet and discuss a good book.”
“So Code overlooks illegally parked cars, obvious work violations and warned my neighbor against feeding the chickens. She doesn’t feed them. They wander through the yards and are not fed. We live next to the cemetery, a big chicken haunt. This ain’t The Villages.”
“Do not believe the disinformation campaign claiming cruise ships discharge ballast water in Keys waters. It doesn’t happen. Ships arrive at sea buoy and depart pier with the same drafts. Just the latest in false anti-ship propaganda. Ship haters are struggling for support and will say anything.”
“I sent an email to the city asking to see the risk assessment and likely legal fees that will result from eliminating monthly rentals. I have not heard a word. Taxpayers must insist they fully understand the budgeted legal fees and risks of potential judgements before any law is passed.”
“I love my e-bike. I can ride wherever I want. I can go as fast as I want. I can do whatever I want. There are no rules. I especially love the startled looks on people’s faces when I silently pop out in front of them.”
“I believe the public is tired of waiting for bicycle route signs to be placed on Flagler Avenue showing that there is a safe bike route one road north on Staples. If the city talks of bicycle or electric scooter safety, what is the hold up?”
“Those ugly, new crosswalk signs encourage even more people to just walk out into traffic expecting cars to stop regardless of speed or proximity. Someone is going to die and the city will be at fault. Cross at the stop sign or light.”