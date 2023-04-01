“Free-for-life health care benefits for employees and their spouses? What is the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority thinking? This is galling financial madness with taxpayers’ money. Can we recall these people?”
“Sharks in the Keys are attacking swimmers and trying to eat them. It’s time to let anglers in the Keys keep more sharks, so the sharks can be eaten.”
“To those who have houses under construction: It would be in your best interest to show your neighbors some kindness. We are getting nails in our tires, constant noise, blocked streets by rude and disrespectful workers, and it’s beyond irritating. Not a great way to welcome yourself to the neighborhood.”
“First, they came for the wind chimes at the senior center. I know how this ends, and it’s not pretty. Those sweet sounds wafting on the breeze will soon be a thing of the past.”
“Why is your perception more important or cancel out my perception?”
“If you think our forefathers left Europe to avoid seeing women at topless beaches, then you need to get out from under your rock. I’d say read your history, but they won’t let you do that in Florida.”
“The Citizen reported that DeSantis wants to roll back the age to buy a firearm, while a bill strengthening firearm laws was reported to be a bill that was dead on arrival. What is the body count for children killed with firearms, and what is the body count for children reading a book about Roberto Clemente?”
“There is too much ‘woke’ stuff on here.”
“What? With all the construction going on at the Overseas Market, it looks like there’s no nice new sidewalk for safe passage leading out to North Roosevelt Boulevard? That’s insulting to the community.”
“Some thrive in an environment of hate. So they create more of it.”
“At this momentous juncture in time, do not ask what your country can do for you. Ask yourself, ‘Are you being honest and forthcoming?’ If the answer is no, do not vote for the shortcomings of others. This country is based on ‘We hold these truths.’ Anything else is nothing.”