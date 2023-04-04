“Took a late night walk by the cemetery a couple of weeks ago. The moon and planets were out. The Plumerias and night blooming flowers all perfumed the blocks around the cemetery. Yes, there still is some magic here.”
“It is depressing to see that oversized old skeleton trotted out as an Easter decoration in front of a business, and also one at a residence. Please, please, please bury those tired old bones. Easter celebrates a joyous feast of resurrection and life. Perhaps an Easter bunny instead?”
“I devoted 45 years to my career as a nurse, working long hours and was paid a fraction of what the FKAA employees that are getting health insurance for life.”
“Thank you, governor, for signing the bill to allow 300 more housing units in the Keys. Too bad our water pipes can’t handle the demand right now. How about giving the Keys millions of dollars of state money to fix our infrastructure?”
“I did not receive health insurance for life when I retired. Many hard-working people do not have big incomes and do not get health insurance for life when they retire. Why must they then pay for the health insurance for life for people who have the means to afford it?”
“I read the Citizen’s article about the fishing mate who had 45 undersize stone crab claws. The mate got a ‘notice to appear’ and the captain only got a warning notice. Something is amiss here. The captain knew or should have known what the mate was doing?”
“Hey, FKAA, I’ve been paying you for 46 years, how’s about lifetime benefits for me?
“I agree that we should do something about the number of sharks in the Keys. I feel a significant increase is long overdue. Two of the biggest joys are snorkeling and diving, and sighting or encountering a shark adds immensely to that joy!”
“How about stopping all the [complaining], and enjoy Key West and the Keys!”
“I know four people who can not legally work in this country. All of them have jobs here, being paid cash. These businesses are stealing from all Americans by not paying payroll taxes.”
“Thankful citizen on Sunday at Higgs Beach! My trunk accidentally opened from my key fob, exposing an easy reach of my pocketbook. I’m glad to say no one took it!”
“Someone is confused. The opposite of ‘woke’ is ‘awake.’”