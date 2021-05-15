“‘Dog lovers unite,’ isn’t that everyone? I sail my little handmade sailboat at Dog Beach. I am a retired Key West High School teacher and have lived here and raised my family here for almost 50 years. Your dog is dangerous because of its entitled, rude confrontational owner. Perhaps the best tiny beach on our island should be named Human Beach.”
“If a business has a sign that says ‘No Smoking,’ obviously you wouldn’t walk in and light up. If it also has a sign that says, ‘No shirts, no shoes, no service,’ again it’s pretty obvious that you need shoes and a shirt to enter. So why is it that when a business has a sign that says ‘Masks Required’ there are always a few without masks roaming around?”
“A big thank you to the thoughtful and honest man who returned my wallet left at Publix with everything intact. May good fortune come your way.”
‘Watching the “Today” show when the head of the CDC said that they have now ‘empowered’ the American public ‘to make their own health choices.’ They empowered us? Looks like the CDC is following our governor closely.”
“I am the evil genius who put the microchip in your COVID-19 vaccine. I now control your mind. I command you all to hang more wind chimes on your patios! Bwaahahahahaha.”
“Not getting vaccinated? I’m judging you. It isn’t just your health, it’s everyone around you. You might be the source of the next variant or the asymptomatic case that kills your neighbor who can’t be vaccinated because of allergies. Public health requires public participation. Do your part. It’s free.”
“To the politicians: Poinciana Gardens vacancy issue requires that you take Property Management 101. The rent has always been too high. Lower the rent, fill the place, and then decide how to pay the shortfall. Fix that now.”
“Our Constitution allows hate speech per se and a complainant argued that, absent violence, he/she had the right to spew and display pejorative comments, flags and other items. Agreed! But the responsibility to speak against such hatred, ignorance and racism fails on those on the right side of history.”
“I see these vehicles stuffed with year-old TP are now hoarding gas. ‘Pandemic Panic’ has no bounds”
“Talk about ignoring the voters. After an overwhelming vote for smaller cleaner cruise ships, our city commissioners pursue significant expansion of the Malory Square cruise ship pier. I guess what the voters want does not really matter!”
“Safer Cleaner Ships finally admits that Key West harbor supports a robust community of corals. They cite the fact there are hundreds on and around Mallory Pier. So when they said cruise ships kill corals, was it a deliberate lie or convenient ignorance? You decide.”