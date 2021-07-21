“What is up with EYW?! More than an hour on the tarmac and 45 minutes more for luggage. It isn’t being short-staffed, it’s bringing in more flights than the airport can handle and poor management. Period!”
“The GOP governor from Arkansas is meeting face-face with vaccine hesitant citizens to slow the pandemic. Meanwhile, our governor is jetting off to the Texas border on our dime and selling childish koozie cups and T-shirts attacking Dr. Fauci. Very strange, and mixed-up priorities.”
“I’ve lived here for 20 years. It used to be pleasant. Now my neighborhood has been taken over by drunken tourists and illegal transient rentals. I listed my house last week. It will probably sell to someone who will use it as a vacation rental. What a shame.”
“If you are unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you. It is just a matter of time.”
“Three guys captured and killed a tarpon, and we have law enforcement all over it, newspaper articles, the search is on! Capture these criminals! Three guys hook and torture a tarpon for 30 minutes? No problem, that’s just sport fishing.”
“Wondering why the city signed the agreement with Pier B 28 years ago? The city received direct payments of $1.5M per year to fund police, fire and EMS. Smart leaders in those days. Thank you!
“The media would have you believe that there was an insurrection in Haiti; nothing could be further from the truth, it was just a disagreement, a misunderstanding. Men being men. Why make a big deal out of it? A formal inquiry or commission to investigate what happened is totally unnecessary.”
“Day after day, Voicers keep arguing the pros and cons of the cruise ship issue, when the referendum already passed by an overwhelming majority of voters. That’s the fact. I wish we could just go back to whining about wind chimes, train horns and electric bikes on the sidewalks.”
“I have complained so many times about the unsafe levels of fecal pollution off our beaches that it’s ridiculous! So, where does your greed fit in here? Does a child have to die before any of the City Hall people do anything? And, isn’t City Hall supposed to be open to the residents?”
“Anti-smoking ads targeting smokers; where are the ads targeting anti-vaxers? Same deadly result and, ironically, both involve suffocating to death. Addiction to nicotine and bad information will both get you killed.”
“Cruises are all-inclusive: the passengers eat and drink on the boat. The daily numbers are low because they mainly walk around, take a tour and buy a T-shirt or ice cream cone. They are more sightseers than visitors. Here, just because that’s where the boat stopped. Any port would do.”