“The law states ‘driver must yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.’ So, yes, you must stop for a person in a crosswalk. Drivers here don’t know that, hence the signs are helpful.”
“An example of just how far it’s gone, there is a house on Petronia, west of Eisenhower, came back on the market a few years ago, original condition, took a while to sell, but did for a little over a million — now it’s $3.75 million. Just greed, or something else?”
“Requiring ID to vote isn’t racist, it is actually more racist to say someone isn’t capable of signing up for an ID. If procuring an ID is an issue, help them get an ID. As far as the kid needing a car to drive from Tallahassee, maybe he should just register to vote in Tallahassee.”
“I see some bashing already about Key West’s new city manager. Folks, the city went through an extensive vetting process, and the new city manager was chosen fair and square. So, let’s give him a chance by fully cooperating with him and welcoming him warmly into our city, just like you would appreciate it if you were in his shoes.”
“’Greed’ features often in Voice comments. Do the writers know that ‘envy’ is also one of the ‘seven deadly sins?’ Only ‘pride’ is said to be worse than envy. Perhaps if there was less ‘sloth’ the writers would be less envious.”
“No one or very few people must be concerned that our Floridian tax dollars are now approved by our governor to be used to relocate immigrants from anywhere in the United States to anywhere in the United States. I urged people to contact their congressman. No one must care.”
“To the Voicer who bought their kid a car so he could drive home to vote. Have you ever heard of an absentee ballot? I use them occasionally, and only pay the price of postage.”