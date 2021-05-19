“Florida is only 35% fully vaccinated. Hardly sounds reasonable to run around without masks. Congratulations to the 35%.”
“Why does the city allow large semitrucks to park in the middle of the lane in front of a car dealership? I understand they need to unload cars and car parts, but the dealership has plenty of room to accommodate them but choose to use the room for car storage. This isn’t legal.”
“Choosing to not get vaccinated is like choosing to drive drunk. You might make it home fine, but on the way you are a danger to yourself and everyone around you. It’s safe. It’s easy. It’s free.”
“A shoutout to the airport workers dealing with the masses of people filling the airport. The noise, non-stop flights and overflow of passengers has to be exhaustive, yet they are doing a stellar job.”
“Read the CDC recommendations. Only vaccinated individuals should be maskless, mostly. It’s a guideline not a rule. Local jurisdiction still applies. The CDC is not following the governor closely.”
“Now the anti-cruise ship group is claiming that 800 healthy corals will be moved from Mallory dock if the city does the repairs. Yet they also claim that cruise ships are killing coral. How could Mallory be covered in healthy coral yet be ground zero for ship turbidity? “
“Someone in the city should be monitoring the water fountain in front of the police station. It is beautiful, but when it blows hard all the salt water blows on everyone’s car and we all know what salt water does!”
“Cheers to churches who have opened their doors to worshippers. What is their ethical obligation, however, to protect parishioners from those who contend they are fully vaccinated with no evidence that the representation is true? If false, all attendees are at some risk. Produce the vaccination card?”
“I love driving Uber late at night. For those of you whining about Miami people visiting, they are not the worst. It’s those in the iconic high-end places, wearing clothes and watches as expensive as my two cars combined. The Miami and South Florida folks are cool comparatively.”
“If you live in Key West and have a residential parking sticker, you had to prove your residency and buy the sticker. Why do we also have to have a hurricane re-entry? If you don’t live in Key West, you need a hurricane re-entry. If you do live in Key West, you have the verification already.”