“Be aware that the referendum on affordable housing is not tied to any specific plan. They can add commercial space and shift the majority of units to higher-income ranges. The city should wait for a final plan and put that up for a vote, not choose the plan later.”
“That ‘Dead End’ sign at end of Grinnell was a Key West classic! Let’s bring it back to life!”
“There is no such thing as a ‘Freshwater Conch.’ If you were born here, you’re a Conch. And you’re a Conch forever. If you live here long enough, you’re a local. Maybe. It helps if a Conch loves you.”
“The names of the owners of the Key West gas stations should be printed so they can be publicly shamed for the price gouging inflicted on us.”
“I can’t vote ‘Yes’ on the referendum. No plan in place. No definition of ‘workforce,’ Doctors and lawyers are in the ‘workforce.’ This is a blanket license for the city commission to lease the public waterfront for private purpose.”
“Preserve the waterfront for the entire community to enjoy. This is not the place for ‘workforce’ housing.”
“Please excuse this post because it is as repetitive as the wind chime and the Duval Loop comments. After listening to the mayor’s speech, we are flushed with tourists and money. Then why in the world are we spending millions on advertising?”
“The administration at HOB school stated they ‘would not be following CDC guidance relating to masks.’ As a parent, I am very relieved to know they know more than trained medical professionals.”
“Is there a less-caring post office in the U.S. than the downtown Key West post office?”
“Remember when we voted for the city to acquire the diesel plant? Everyone thought it was to restore the historic building only to discover they planned to tear it down. We think we know what ‘workforce housing’ means, but there’s nothing to define it in the referendum. No way.”
“’Sanctuary City’ equals undocumented residents. Undocumented residents equals undocumented workers. Undocumented workers equals low wages. Low wages for some equals low wages for all. Know why you can’t afford to live here? Look no further than city policies that prioritize non-citizens, tourists and vacation landlords.”