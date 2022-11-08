“Anyone is interested in the betting pool for how many turtles and dolphins will be killed by the powerboat races? Great odds on a manatee murder.”
“Thanks to the research divers who are saving corals at Tortugas from the disease spreading throughout the Keys! Some falsely say that cruise ships cause coral reef loss, but no ships go near the fort. As Mote’s Dr. Crosby said in testimony: ‘Cruise ships are not causing coral losses.’”
“The city’s strategic plan, created in 2017 and effective for the next six years, included the goal of tax breaks for landlords and the ability to tax second homes. Considering the cash real estate sales creating a loss of rentals, have these two goals been achieved, or even remembered?”
“Saw a truck pulling a trailer on which was written ‘F... you Dem.’ I guess he could not spell democracy.”
“Keys Energy is out of control. My home bill went from $300 to more than $1,200. The board must be asleep at the wheel. Key West and Monroe County commissioners — please look into this, this rate surcharge is unacceptable and crushing families.
“Entrenched school administrators continue using new words, mottos, and plans instead of actions to make a difference. On three separate occasions in public, parents complained they received no support when one child’s things were stolen and broken, another was physically punched and another bullied daily. Leadership takes action and accountability.”