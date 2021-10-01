“Please do not blame the ‘liberal government’ for not taking the vaccine; that’s so lame. If you had a functioning brain you would take it.”
“Funny how the same restaurant that fought COVID shutdowns so hard now advertises ivermectin to potential employees as an incentive. Horse paste happy hour next?”
“Everyone is looking to hire workers, but complains there aren’t any. Except there are, they just aren’t willing to work at the low wages you offer. ‘Supply and demand’ isn’t so fun when you’re on the receiving end, is it?”
“Speaking of mutating and persistence — sounds a lot like taxes, which just got increased right under our noses. But yeah, keep arguing with each other over masks. All of you look like clowns.”
“Commodore Matthew Perry was cruising the coast of Africa in 1821 as commander of the U.S. Navy’s Africa Squadron, tasked with suppressing the Atlantic slave trade. Note this was well in advance of the American Civil War and the abolition of slavery.”
“Why did I just hear a TDC-sponsored ad on Key West radio station promoting Fantasy Fest?”
“A business owner’s Letter to the Editor neglected to mention his company received over $1 million a year shuttling passengers from the Navy Pier. Don’t you think that’s pertinent to his credibility? There are more jobs than workers right now. Stop fear-mongering and be a good loser.”
“It’s amazing that a poster in 75 years of life has never obtained any wisdom or concern for his health and the welfare of others in the community.”
“We have a way out of this, it’s called vaccine! We have a way to stop it’s spread, it’s called mask! But y’all would rather deal with this forever?”
“Every time I see our governor standing at the podium and not wanting to put out a mandate for all to be vaccinated, he is part of the problem, not the solution. The hospitals are full of people not vaccinated; it is a darn shame. What’s wrong with this picture when the worst is preventable?”