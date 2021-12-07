“Blatant environmental injustice to our harbor and marine sanctuary. Surely the governing bodies disregard of the citizens cry for cleaner, smaller, safer ships are ignoring the immediate impact. Tourism stops when our reef and marine life dies? So, so sad to see the ‘#me know’ greed happening.”
“These new parking permits and the price is out of control! Go back to the old way and the old prices!”
“Preserve the quality and character of the Historic Key West Seaport and encourage the Planning Board to deny the rezoning request.”
“Once the speed limit is reduced to 25 mph when we cross Cow Key Bridge, we will all be safe to walk, ride and bike.”
“Pier B and Caribe Nautical lobbied Tallahassee to cancel our vote. Now they gleefully ignore the wishes of the citizens of Key West by bringing in ships that are too big. Only one ship docked at Mallory has met the criteria that we voted on.”
“After moving here the first time in 1978, it is with sadness that we are departing. What was once fun and quirky has become annoying and rude. Thanks for all the awesome memories. We wish everyone well!”
“It seems as if someone has blocked off access to the right-of-way next to the Staples Avenue bridge. They are storing boats there and have put up ‘No Trespassing’ signs, etc. I believe this is a public thoroughfare and would make a great linear park including a small dog park, benches and shade trees.”
“Maybe I’m going crazy, but I remember an article a couple years ago that referenced penguins that were found in an island near Key West! My efforts in trying to find something remotely close have been futile. Does anyone here recall such an article?”
“If you can read, it was me who cut the lock and took my bike back from you at Casa Marina. Maybe next time you buy a cheap used bike, you’ll think twice. Oh, thanks for the new grips and drink holder.”
“The cruise ship rules were written to ban people, specifically people of lower economic status. The rules don’t have anything to do with safer cleaner ships, that is becoming obvious. It’s a setback for people who truly want clean water.”