“When does freedom of speech and self-determination become vigilantism and mob rule? Let’s be cautious and careful with regard to what we encourage people to do. Are the cruise ship passengers our enemies? Which is more important, individual rights or majority rule? Not easily answered questions. Let’s see how you do.”
“I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t care to hear Miami news on our local radio news. There’s plenty of bad news in the local TV network news.”
“Louisiana, Texas and Florida have passed voting laws to fix election problems. The new laws, however, simply make it more difficult for minorities to vote. So what is the motivating force behind these draconian meritless restrictions? Answer: Too many Democrats are voting.”
“Hey, Key West businesses — I understand that you can’t refuse service to the unvaccinated but how about providing the vaccinated some perks? That would guarantee my patronage.”
“Regarding Poinciana Gardens: Will all the politicians who publicly stated there was a tremendous need for this housing stand up and take a bow. Today it’s 50% occupied and a financial disaster. Bring in the private sector and let them run it as a business should.”
“Where the mask initiative went very wrong was when it decayed from ‘recommended’ to throwing innocent people in jail here for not wearing one. Paranoid county and local governments gone out of control. Not their jobs. Forcing the local population to do anything is very wrong. Remember to vote.”
“Can anyone tell us a good reason that our military pilots have to fly so low over the island on their approach to Boca Chica?”
“Since Key West has lost its authority to limit cruise ships, can it pass an ordinance requiring cruise ships to report the health status of its crew and passengers? If flu-like symptoms have been reported, can Key West require COVID-19 testing prior to disembarkation? Cruise ships are giant petri dishes.”
“Ahhhh, someone took the pronoun bait.”
“As long as out-of-state hedge funds can hire local officials as ‘partners,’ you can say goodbye to your neighborhood!”
“Under no circumstances should the city make any changes to Mallory Square docking that would accommodate medium to large cruise ships. The people have spoken. Let’s at least take this pier out of usage.”
“Our city attorney wants to talk individually with the commissioners about the cruise ships. This seems to violate the spirit, if not the letter, of our Sunshine Law.”
“It doesn’t take rocket science to know that with an average Social Security benefit of only $1,500 a month in this country as to why Poinciana Gardens is less than half full. Who can afford $1,260-4,200+ a month? Who did the initial research on this project?”