“Oh, please! A true story about two penguins raising a chick (‘And Tango makes Three’) is pornographic? They must have been in drag.”

“Who and what is responsible for all the recent tragic crashes on North Roosevelt Boulevard? This is a state road, but pressure can be applied to reduce the current speed limit from 35 to 25 mph, obviously speed played a factor in most, if not all, of these crashes and adding a minute to the commute would be well worth it if it saved a life. NRB 25!”