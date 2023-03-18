“Oh, please! A true story about two penguins raising a chick (‘And Tango makes Three’) is pornographic? They must have been in drag.”
“Who and what is responsible for all the recent tragic crashes on North Roosevelt Boulevard? This is a state road, but pressure can be applied to reduce the current speed limit from 35 to 25 mph, obviously speed played a factor in most, if not all, of these crashes and adding a minute to the commute would be well worth it if it saved a life. NRB 25!”
“Why are people fine with the movie rating system that keeps small children out of XXX and violent movies, yet they object to age-inappropriate books in school libraries? Parents can stream the movies/borrow the books from the public library if they choose. Sex education for Santa believers is premature.”
“The city needs to know how much Caribe Nautical charges the cruise lines if they pay the city what’s left over. ”
“The fashion police did run off the dancers who had the audacity to peaceably assemble on their employers’ property along Duval Street and chat up the folks walking past their establishment.”
“I applaud the Sheriff’s Office for holding drug dealers accountable for selling bad drugs, which I know is an oxymoron. Perhaps that will help curb the greed of making a quick buck for those dealers! They must be persecuted. Bust them all!”
“Nassau just hosted a world-record six mega-ships at once! Over 40,000 people visited in a single day. Meanwhile, Key West continues in its dark-age, anti-tourist mentality. If we were serious about One Human Family, we’d aspire to be as great as Nassau.”
“The unassailable fact is that voter fraud by impersonation is exceedingly rare. If Florida insists, however, on such ID, let’s make this easier for all citizens. The state should provide such identifications, without birth certificates (always difficult to obtain) at no charge at convenient locations and times.”