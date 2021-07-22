“The side effects of not getting vaccinated include hospitalization and possible death from a case of the virus. Those are way worse side effects than most anything the vaccine might cause.”
“I had COVID-19 last year but received the two vaccine shots from Moderna anyway, but do people need to get vaccinated if they had COVID-19 already? Asking for a friend.”
“Bottom line: the cruise ship issue should have never been on any Key West ballot. Just because local officials again go outside the law/rules doesn’t make the vote legal. The state has done the correct thing by nullifying the results. Key West’s ‘leaders’ always ready, shoot, aim!”
“Don’t you know? Swimming in polluted water toughens up your immune system.”
“After three days and two nights hanging with the #soscuba protest in Hialeah and Homestead, I learned one thing: Our Cuban brothers and sisters are more patriotic and love our country more than any of my left-leaning friends. True believers and practitioners of the One Human Family philosophy.”
“Bleeding coral? Happier fish? Malarkey meant to frighten or delight little children and ignorant adults. Coral don’t bleed, and 17% of tarpon die of exhaustion or at the jaws of an opportunistic hammerhead after being dragged by your Johnson or Yamaha, while at the end of your charter’s fly rod.”
“The article about the COVID Delta variant neglected to make two important points. First, the CDC still recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks when inside public places. Second, Monroe County’s vaccination rate is almost 70% of eligible people, which is almost 62% of our total population.”
“Wow. The people of Key West are the worst humans on the planet. While neighbors suffer real problems, you sit and complain about things that help those very people or whine about stupid stuff: cruise ships, wind chimes? People be damned. One Human Joke.”
“‘Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison.’ That’s not from the Cuban communist government, it’s from our government. Same but different.”