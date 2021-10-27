“We all know that Gov. DeSantis and his DEP will not enforce the state’s water quality standards regarding cruise ships. So it is now up to the federal EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice to step in and enforce federal laws against water pollution.”
“What, specifically, will the TDC be doing differently other than a new ‘mission?’ Now that their budget is on par with the entire City of Marathon, it’s time to stop mass advertising that is encouraging more vacation rentals.”
“I would like to volunteer for the ‘rent a local’ program. I can explain how over-tourism has destroyed our housing market and how we live in shared houses working 50-hour weeks. Then we can split a $25 burger and an $8 beer. Live like a local!”
“The anti-cruise ship people should be ashamed of themselves. Someone needed medical attention, and you only care about the ship disturbing the water? I want my vote to go the other way. ”
“My favorite part of every cruise is the mud bath in the local waters.”
“All this time waiting for the city parking department to upload our personnel data into their computer scares me. How much of our information needs to be on their system? How long will it be before we’re told that someone lost an iPad with our personal information?”
“Our environment is too fragile here for those big cruise ships.”
“Attempted sarcastic humor about booster microchips is extremely bad taste and offensive. Humor is not something that should be associated with death caused by a disease that may have been prevented by vaccination.”
“Isn’t it illegal to fly drones over Key West? Specifically, Key West harbor, JIATF and special forces training facilities?”
“If we do come to an agreement about cruise ships with the owners of Pier B, it should include an agreement to install a bridge at Admiral’s Cut. No compromise without the bridge!”
“COVID cases are dropping. Just imagine how it could be if everyone got the shot.”
“I wish the Safer Cleaner drone would have filmed the harbor after the passage of the tropical storm last summer. We could have seen some real turbidity that lasted two weeks rather than 20 minutes. Be honest, please!”