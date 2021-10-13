“So the airport director’s answer is for people to suck it up for three years? Overcrowded, unsafe conditions, flight delays due to congestion, hours to get bags. Come up with a solution for the time being.”
“I do not see why we need to get a COVID booster shot. Why can’t we just get our microchip recharged somewhere?”
“I will be voting ‘no’ on waiving height requirements for affordable housing. The answer is not more. It’s putting the brakes on tourism growth and protecting existing housing. Let the city ban any zoning variance approvals for new structures and announce Truman Annex transient licenses will not be renewed first.”
“The major safety concern for Keys residents has become traveling on U.S. 1 to the mainland. When will Sheriff Ramsay and our commissioners make traffic enforcement their major concern? Make a real presence known and enforce speed limits with tickets for starters.”
“ To be clear, anyone with a functioning memory and basic olfactory system will confirm how disgusting and putrid the ‘Pocket Park’ area looked and smelled before private money was used to clean it up. This civic effort should be applauded and encouraged, not criticized.”
“Wow, love those anti-visitor comments from the One Human Family crowd. Hey, it’s almost powerboat race time. Better hide under the bed till those noisy men with the loud toys leave. Unreal.”
“It was interesting to read how a visitor is suing a resort over getting Legionnaires disease. I wonder when people will sue the resort that uses South Beach for not notifying them of fecal pollution readings that prompt the state to issue warnings to stay out of the water.”
“All you mask people want to live in lab-controlled, germ-free world. Then we will have to do a lockdown for common cold.”