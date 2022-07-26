“Who’s responsible for planting street trees in this city? Caroline Street was designed to accommodate shade trees on the south side of the street, but there are entire blocks without a single tree. Whitehead has street cutouts that have been full of gravel and weeds for years. Is anyone accountable?”

“I thought the city canceled Poker Run since it’s a loud, obnoxious event that brought gang violence here. Well, I just saw it being advertised. Does the city have any control over our tourism industry? No changes to nudie fest, welcoming gangs on motorcycles, what’s next?”