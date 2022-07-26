“Who’s responsible for planting street trees in this city? Caroline Street was designed to accommodate shade trees on the south side of the street, but there are entire blocks without a single tree. Whitehead has street cutouts that have been full of gravel and weeds for years. Is anyone accountable?”
“I thought the city canceled Poker Run since it’s a loud, obnoxious event that brought gang violence here. Well, I just saw it being advertised. Does the city have any control over our tourism industry? No changes to nudie fest, welcoming gangs on motorcycles, what’s next?”
“Are we back to the ‘discussion’/’instruction’ on sexual orientation argument with respect to HB 1557? The bill’s authors stated clearly in the preamble that their aim is to ban ‘classroom discussion’ on sexual orientation issues. Children learn best when the Socratic method is used.”
“‘Anti-cruise ship’ is not ‘anti-Key West.’ If anything, ‘anti-cruise ship’ is protecting what little bit of Margaritaville and laid-back lifestyle that still exists. If you have moved here within the last 20 years, you have no idea.”
“Why do city employees treat residents so poorly? I had to conduct business at City Hall and dealt with the most unprofessional, hostile, unhelpful employee. What a sad way to do business.”
“So the City Commission just approved a plan and 48 BPAS units for ‘affordable housing’ at Peary Court. Yes, rent is $3,200 a month for two bedrooms? How is that affordable? Shame.”
“Key West has been an energetic seaport for two centuries. Cargo vessels, salvage ships, passenger liners, battleships, Havana passenger and train ferries, colliers, tankers, tugs and barges, submarines and tenders, research ships. Modern cruise ship visits are a natural evolution of our seaport and a mainstay of our economy.”
“The ‘big boat bad guys’ are winning, unfortunately. There’s no coral in the harbor because they ran it all over. Historic conch spawning grounds, but don’t tell them because they think the cruise ships were here first.”
“Crunch time is here. All election candidates should reveal their positions on the Jan. 6 events and the 2020 election outcome.”