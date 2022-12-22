“Celebrity Apex is scheduled to dock again on Saturday. This ship is too large to dock at Pier B without using city-owned tie offs at Mallory Square. We were promised by city government they would not allow this. Cancel the ship or let the city explain the change.”

“The ‘informal poll’ of businesses forgot to ask me about cruise ship days. I do much better on days without ships when people staying elsewhere in the Keys and long-term visitors avoid downtown. Cruise passengers don’t spend a dime at my business and discourage others who do.”