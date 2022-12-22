“Celebrity Apex is scheduled to dock again on Saturday. This ship is too large to dock at Pier B without using city-owned tie offs at Mallory Square. We were promised by city government they would not allow this. Cancel the ship or let the city explain the change.”
“The ‘informal poll’ of businesses forgot to ask me about cruise ship days. I do much better on days without ships when people staying elsewhere in the Keys and long-term visitors avoid downtown. Cruise passengers don’t spend a dime at my business and discourage others who do.”
“What a joke reading about two deaths being reported in Bejing in the past week. This comes out to zero deaths statistically speaking. The media continuing to falsely represent COVID.”
“Time for some common sense: Drop the charges against the lady who shot the deer.”
“The uninhibited proliferation of motorized vehicles requires city commission ordinances. What were skateboards and leg-propelled scooters, as well as people-powered bicycles, are now powered as much as a motor scooter. Don’t motor scooters require licenses? How many accidents are necessary before ordinances can put some control on this chaos?”
“Mallory would never grab a person by the parsley. He only did a little bit of treason. It’s not like he tried to overthrow the county. Give him a break.”